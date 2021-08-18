Cancel
Franklin, VT

Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin

Posted by 
Franklin Updates
Franklin Updates
 6 days ago

FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bV7tZN700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

