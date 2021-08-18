Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain Showers Likely
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0