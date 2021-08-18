Weather Forecast For Trout Creek
TROUT CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
