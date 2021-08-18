Rock Point Daily Weather Forecast
ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
