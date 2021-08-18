Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Point, AZ

Rock Point Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rock Point Dispatch
Rock Point Dispatch
 6 days ago

ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bV7tPXr00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rock Point Dispatch

Rock Point Dispatch

Rock Point, AZ
1
Followers
113
Post
94
Views
ABOUT

With Rock Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Point, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy