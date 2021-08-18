Laurel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F 10 to 17 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.