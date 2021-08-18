Cancel
Alabama State

James Spann: A few strong storms over northwest Alabama today

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for midweek from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HOT, HUMID DAY AHEAD: We expect a pretty decent amount of sun across Alabama today with a high around 90 degrees this afternoon, but a few pop-up storms are possible during the peak of the heat. The better chance of thunderstorms is across the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama, and the Storm Prediction Center has a low-end marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms defined for areas north of a line from Hamilton to Decatur to Huntsville. A disturbance could bring a few thunderstorms there with strong, gusty winds.

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

