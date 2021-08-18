Weather Forecast For Melcher-Dallas
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
