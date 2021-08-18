Cancel
Springer, NM

Sun forecast for Springer — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 6 days ago

(SPRINGER, NM) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springer:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bV7t66X00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springer Bulletin

Springer Bulletin

Springer, NM
With Springer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

