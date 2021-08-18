Daily Weather Forecast For Kenmare
KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
