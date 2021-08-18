Daily Weather Forecast For Kenmare

KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 65 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 18 mph



