Kenmare, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Kenmare

Kenmare News Flash
 6 days ago

KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bV7t5Do00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

