Scooba Daily Weather Forecast
SCOOBA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
