Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dennis, MS

A rainy Wednesday in Dennis — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 6 days ago

(DENNIS, MS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dennis Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dennis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bV7sq0J00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Dennis Journal

Dennis Journal

Dennis, MS
35
Followers
210
Post
614
Views
ABOUT

With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dennis, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy