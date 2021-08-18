Cancel
Wisconsin State

Opinion: UW should teach history, not expunge it

 7 days ago

Dear Editor: I am writing with regard to the removal of the Chamberlin Rock from Observatory Hill on the UW campus, because it is regarded as a racist symbol. Yes, the 1925 Wisconsin State Journal article describing its installation uses an exceedingly racist noun to describe the rock. Regrettably, that term was common in American lingo for generations, as a descriptor for such rocks. I heard it while growing up in Iowa in the '40s and '50s but never used it.

madison.com

