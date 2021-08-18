West. Yellowstone Weather Forecast

WEST. YELLOWSTONE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Haze during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 62 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 61 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Saturday, August 21 Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.