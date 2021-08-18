Rainy forecast for Garden Valley? Jump on it!

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Garden Valley Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Garden Valley:

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy smoke then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 78 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.