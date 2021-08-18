Cancel
Garden Valley, ID

Rainy forecast for Garden Valley? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Garden Valley News Flash
 6 days ago

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Garden Valley Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Garden Valley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bV7sb0e00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Garden Valley, ID
With Garden Valley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Garden Valley, ID
