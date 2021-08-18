Arco Weather Forecast
ARCO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0