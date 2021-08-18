Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocksprings, TX

Jump on Rocksprings’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Rocksprings News Watch
Rocksprings News Watch
 6 days ago

(ROCKSPRINGS, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Rocksprings Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rocksprings:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YbLK_0bV7sKCP00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rocksprings News Watch

Rocksprings News Watch

Rocksprings, TX
21
Followers
160
Post
430
Views
ABOUT

With Rocksprings News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocksprings, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy