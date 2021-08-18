Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hill City, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hill City

Posted by 
Hill City Digest
Hill City Digest
 6 days ago

HILL CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bV7sIQx00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hill City Digest

Hill City Digest

Hill City, KS
6
Followers
181
Post
486
Views
ABOUT

With Hill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hill City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy