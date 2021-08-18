AccuWeather Forecast: Critical fire conditions and smoky sky today
We begin today with a mostly clear sky with clouds in higher elevations on either side of the Santa Clara Valley. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to lower 60s. Our hills and mountains experience increasing wind speeds. VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area The northerly winds creating our high fire danger also infuse our sky with smoke. You will notice the absence of marine layer clouds and blue sky we enjoyed yesterday. Expect seasonal highs. RED FLAG WARNING : Today Until 3 p.m. Breezy conditions continue tonight in our hills and mountains. The Red Flag Warning could be extended. Marine layer clouds try to develop along the coast. Thursday and Beyond: Smoke lingers tomorrow even though northerly breezes taper. Highs cool a few degrees. Friday looks cleaner and slightly warmer. Another dry cold front brings breezy and cooler than average afternoons this weekend. Seasonal warmth returns Monday and increases Tuesday. Temperatures: Concord: 92/61 Fremont: 79/57 Oakland: 75/57 Redwood City: 82/57 San Francisco: 69/56 San Jose: 82/57 San Rafael: 87/56 Santa Rosa: 88/53 Coast: TODAY: Hazy Sunshine Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees North Bay: TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills & Mountains Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy Hills & Mountains Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees East Bay: TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills Highs: 73 - 80 Degrees TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees East Bay Valleys: TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills & Mountains Highs: 90 - 93 Degrees TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills Lows: 55 - 61 Degrees Peninsula: TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills Highs: 73 - 82 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Hills Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees South Bay: TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills & Mountains Highs: 76 - 85 Degrees TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Hills & Mountains Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
