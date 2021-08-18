Cancel
San Francisco, CA

AccuWeather Forecast: Critical fire conditions and smoky sky today

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFQRL_0bV7sFmm00

We begin today with a mostly clear sky with clouds in higher elevations on either side of the Santa Clara Valley. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to lower 60s. Our hills and mountains experience increasing wind speeds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbNq2_0bV7sFmm00

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

WATCH LIVE: Track real-time temps, air quality in Bay Area

The northerly winds creating our high fire danger also infuse our sky with smoke. You will notice the absence of marine layer clouds and blue sky we enjoyed yesterday. Expect seasonal highs.

RED FLAG WARNING : Today Until 3 p.m.

Breezy conditions continue tonight in our hills and mountains. The Red Flag Warning could be extended. Marine layer clouds try to develop along the coast.

Thursday and Beyond:

Smoke lingers tomorrow even though northerly breezes taper. Highs cool a few degrees.

Friday looks cleaner and slightly warmer.

Another dry cold front brings breezy and cooler than average afternoons this weekend.

Seasonal warmth returns Monday and increases Tuesday.

Temperatures:

Concord: 92/61

Fremont: 79/57

Oakland: 75/57

Redwood City: 82/57

San Francisco: 69/56

San Jose: 82/57

San Rafael: 87/56

Santa Rosa: 88/53

Coast:

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine

Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

North Bay:

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills & Mountains

Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy Hills & Mountains

Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills

Highs: 73 - 80 Degrees

TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills

Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills & Mountains

Highs: 90 - 93 Degrees

TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills

Lows: 55 - 61 Degrees

Peninsula:

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills

Highs: 73 - 82 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Hills

Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills & Mountains

Highs: 76 - 85 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Hills & Mountains

Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images

Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings

Share: Tag weather photos
#ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share

Comments / 0

 

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/
