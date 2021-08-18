AccuWeather Forecast: Critical fire conditions and smoky sky today

We begin today with a mostly clear sky with clouds in higher elevations on either side of the Santa Clara Valley. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to lower 60s. Our hills and mountains experience increasing wind speeds.

The northerly winds creating our high fire danger also infuse our sky with smoke. You will notice the absence of marine layer clouds and blue sky we enjoyed yesterday. Expect seasonal highs.

Breezy conditions continue tonight in our hills and mountains. The Red Flag Warning could be extended. Marine layer clouds try to develop along the coast.

Smoke lingers tomorrow even though northerly breezes taper. Highs cool a few degrees.

Friday looks cleaner and slightly warmer.

Another dry cold front brings breezy and cooler than average afternoons this weekend.

Seasonal warmth returns Monday and increases Tuesday.

Concord: 92/61

Fremont: 79/57

Oakland: 75/57

Redwood City: 82/57

San Francisco: 69/56

San Jose: 82/57

San Rafael: 87/56

Santa Rosa: 88/53

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine

Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills & Mountains

Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy Hills & Mountains

Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills

Highs: 73 - 80 Degrees

TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills

Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills & Mountains

Highs: 90 - 93 Degrees

TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills

Lows: 55 - 61 Degrees

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills

Highs: 73 - 82 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Hills

Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

TODAY: Hazy Sunshine, Breezy Hills & Mountains

Highs: 76 - 85 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Hills & Mountains

Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

