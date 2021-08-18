Cancel
Fullerton, NE

Fullerton Weather Forecast

Fullerton News Flash
Fullerton News Flash
 6 days ago

FULLERTON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bV7sBFs00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

