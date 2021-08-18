Fullerton Weather Forecast
FULLERTON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
