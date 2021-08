Machine Gun Kelly has fully made the pivot from rapper to rocker. On the heels of being nominated (again) in the Best Alternative category at MTV’s VMAs for his video for “my ex’s best friend,” MGK revealed his Cole Bennett-directed video for “papercuts,” the first song off his new album, born with horns, which sees him again team up with Blink-182’s Travis Barker. The song really embraces the rock sound he went for on his previous album, Tickets to My Downfall, except it’s more of a bigger, moody, mid-’90s alt vibe.