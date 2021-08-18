Cancel
Kirklin, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kirklin

Kirklin News Watch
Kirklin News Watch
 6 days ago

KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bV7rzud00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

