To deal or not to deal, that is the question for the Philadelphia 76ers in regards to Ben Simmons. Three All-Star appearances, being named to the All-Defensive team twice and the All-NBA team once in just four seasons playing on the court is quite an impressive resume for the Sixers’ young 7-footer, but at the end of the day, scoring is the name of the game in the league today and Simmons does not really aid them in that category.