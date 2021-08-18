What your mother never taught you about beauty

Once upon a time, it was makeup! 🤪 But these days, my hair takes up the biggest chunk of time in my beauty/getting-ready routine. There are just A LOT of steps involved. It drives me nuts! The most involved part is the washing and conditioning, because I work out pretty much every day now, so my scalp gets super sweaty and oily and requires…attention. Plus, on top of that, I have pretty bad seasonal allergies, so when I go outside, my hair absorbs pollen, dust, ash from local wildfires, or whatever other allergens are floating around outside on any given day. I absolutely have to wash my hair before I go to bed; otherwise, I hit the hay with hella allergens all up in my business, which consequently get all over my pillow and the bedding, and bothers me all night long.
