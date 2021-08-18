What your mother never taught you about beauty

Ever get into a disagreement with your mate, that leads to a full blown argument. Then after a few days of pouting and avoiding, you can’t remember what you were even arguing about? Relationship experts say fights about nothing are a real thing. But we shouldn’t toss them to the wind as they could be a sign of unresolved issues. In other words, those tiffs could be part of a bigger issue. If one or both partners have underlying anxieties or resentments about something a simple misinterpreted comment can send them into defensiveness and arguments will start. For example, you may have a discussion about whose turn it is to do the laundry, sometimes the underlying issue could be about feeling supported in the relationship. Sometimes just taking time to reconnect with quality time can help us begin to feel more relaxed and less likely to jump to defensiveness.