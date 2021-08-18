Cancel
Newcomb, NM

Weather Forecast For Newcomb

Newcomb Post
 6 days ago

NEWCOMB, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bV7rmgQ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newcomb, NM
With Newcomb Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Newcomb, NM
