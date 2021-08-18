Weather Forecast For Newcomb
NEWCOMB, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0