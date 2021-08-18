Weather Forecast For Newcomb

NEWCOMB, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



