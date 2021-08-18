Cancel
Leakey, TX

Leakey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Leakey News Beat
 6 days ago

LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TP5ts_0bV7rkuy00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

