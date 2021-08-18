Cancel
Port Leyden, NY

Jump on Port Leyden’s rainy forecast today

Port Leyden News Watch
 6 days ago

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Port Leyden Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Leyden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bV7rhGn00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port Leyden, NY
With Port Leyden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

