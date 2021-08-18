Cancel
Ness City, KS

Ness City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Ness City Daily
Ness City Daily
 6 days ago

NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bV7rSym00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 21 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • 13 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

