Ness City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 21 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- 13 to 20 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
