The second arc in the Radiant Black series is finally here, and if you thought the first chapter was dope, well, wait until you get a load of this issue. The last time we saw Marshall (the surprise main protagonist) back in issue #5, the climax introduced many new radiants fleeing from supercharged versions of themselves who want to kill everyone, including Marshall, and take their radiant abilities. If that weren’t enough, Marshall is still emotionally dealing with the hospitalization of his best buddy, Nathan. So now he has to combat somehow this unknown force that could jeopardize everything he knows and loves. Radiant Black #7 continues to stack the deck against Marshall, proving that being a hero is far from a cakewalk.