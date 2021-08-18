Cancel
Parsonsfield, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Parsonsfield

Parsonsfield News Beat
 6 days ago

PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bV7rMve00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

