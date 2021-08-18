Jump on Chester’s rainy forecast today

(CHESTER, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Chester Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chester:

Wednesday, August 18 Light rain during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 56 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then areas of fog overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 62 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.