Daily Weather Forecast For Lockwood
LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
