Fort Benton Weather Forecast
FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms then light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0