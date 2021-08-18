Cancel
Fort Benton, MT

Fort Benton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fort Benton News Watch
Fort Benton News Watch
 6 days ago

FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bV7qxFo00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms then light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton, MT
