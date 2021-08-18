Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gregory, SD

Wednesday sun alert in Gregory — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Gregory Today
Gregory Today
 6 days ago

(GREGORY, SD) A sunny Wednesday is here for Gregory, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gregory:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bV7qwN500

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Gregory Today

Gregory Today

Gregory, SD
8
Followers
190
Post
565
Views
ABOUT

With Gregory Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gregory, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy