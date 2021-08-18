Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Wells, AZ

Indian Wells Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Indian Wells News Alert
Indian Wells News Alert
 6 days ago

INDIAN WELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bV7qoYV00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Indian Wells News Alert

Indian Wells News Alert

Indian Wells, AZ
83
Followers
133
Post
256
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Wells News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Wells, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy