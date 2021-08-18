Indian Wells Weather Forecast
INDIAN WELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
