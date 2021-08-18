Weather Forecast For Kinsley
KINSLEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- 8 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- 13 to 17 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0