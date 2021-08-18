Cancel
Ferron, UT

Ferron Weather Forecast

Ferron Bulletin
 6 days ago

FERRON, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bV7qcxn00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

