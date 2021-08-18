Ferron Weather Forecast
FERRON, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Patchy Smoke
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
