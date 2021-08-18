Ferron Weather Forecast

FERRON, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F 8 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Patchy Smoke High 68 °F, low 47 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



