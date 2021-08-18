Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, August 21
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
