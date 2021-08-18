Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Light rain during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 52 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, August 21 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



