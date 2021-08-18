Cancel
Fairfield, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Fairfield News Alert
 6 days ago

FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bV7qaCL00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Light rain during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

