Hettinger, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hettinger

Hettinger Digest
Hettinger Digest
 6 days ago

HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bV7qZGU00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hettinger Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

