Wells, NV

Wells Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wells Voice
Wells Voice
 6 days ago

WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bV7qXV200

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wells Voice

Wells Voice

Wells, NV
ABOUT

With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

