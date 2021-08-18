Wells Weather Forecast

WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



