Arkdale Daily Weather Forecast
ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
