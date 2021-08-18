Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Risers: Standouts Climbing Draft Boards

By Michael Fabiano
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVqwz_0bV7qS5P00

These players are rising up fantasy football draft boards although some are and are not worth all that hype

We are inching closer and closer to the start of the 2021 NFL season, and thus, that means an obvious increase in the number of fantasy drafts. I was in two over the weekend, drafting in the King's Classic League (14 teams) at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the first annual Hall of Fame League (HOFL), which is a 10-team format.

READ MORE : Fantasy Football Fallers

During these drafts that are loaded with the top analysts in the business, I noticed some big changes in the value of several players. Whether these players ultimately pan out or not, it’s still notable when the industry folks make a move on them in drafts.

Let's look at some of the players who are on the rise as we enter mid-August.

QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCl8B_0bV7qS5P00

Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports

When you throw an 80-yard bomb in your first NFL preseason game, you’re going to get noticed. That’s exactly what Lance did last weekend, as he hit Trent Sherfield with a strike against the Kansas City Chiefs. When you consider Lance's versatile skill set and the fact that he can score fantasy points with his feet, it's no surprise that he is a big riser. However, what is a surprise is that he's being selected as a high to mid-QB2 in some leagues, though Jimmy Garoppolo is the Niners starting quarterback.

QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Much like Lance, Fields showed some real flashes in his first NFL preseason game. The Bears seem committed to opening the season with veteran Andy Dalton, but no one in the fantasy world believes that will last long. That's pretty obvious in drafts, as Fields is now being picked as a mid-QB2 while Dalton is rarely selected at all. The reward might not come a few weeks into the regular campaign, but Fields is a hot commodity.

RB Michael Carter, New York Jets

Notice a trend here? Yes, the fantasy world is enamored with rookies. Aside from Najee Harris, there might not be a bigger mover among first-year runners than Carter. He split first-team work with Ty Johnson in the Jets' first preseason game and appears to have the inside track of a starting role. I would temper expectations, however, as the Men in Green will likely use a committee that includes Carter, Johnson, and Tevin Coleman. Still, the UNC product is being picked as high as the fourth or fifth round in drafts.

RB Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Williams was considered one of the top running back prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, so it’s no surprise he’s moving up in fantasy drafts as we get deeper into the summer. He looked good in his preseason debut, rushing for 29 yards on five attempts. He also scored a touchdown that was nullified by a holding penalty. He won’t be handed the top spot on the Broncos depth chart with veteran Melvin Gordon in the mix, but Williams is being selected as an RB2 in some leagues regardless. He could be a league winner.

RB Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

I don't want to preach when it comes to Sermon, but he's moving up draft boards at a rampant pace. He's seeing his name called before the Niners' projected starter, Raheem Mostert, in many leagues. Based on the discount, I like the veteran, but the Ohio State rookie is the shiny new toy playing in an RB-friendly system under head coach Kyle Shanahan. If Mostert has any injury issues, Sermon could be a fantasy star.

WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

I have had several Steelers reporters and beat writers on my SiriusXM show "Fantasy Dirt," and there's a buzz around Claypool. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala said she would draft Claypool ahead of both Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster. He has certainly moved ahead of the latter, and he’s coming off the board fewer than two rounds behind Johnson. At this point, Claypool has the look of a nice WR3 who could end up bringing back WR2 value in what should be a productive Steelers offense.

WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

Mooney showed flashes of potential last season, and the Bears (and fantasy fans) took notice. The team dealt Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans because it saw a lot of upside in their young wideout. Mooney still won’t cost a ton in drafts, but he has crept up into the top 100-110 overall selections in many drafts. With Allen Robinson playing on the other side and the potential of Fields, Mooney could end up being a real bargain.

WR Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints

Few players have seen their fantasy value rise at the same level as Callaway in recent weeks. The loss of Michael Thomas (ankle) for at least a month and maybe more left a big gap in the Saints passing attack, and all indications are that Callaway has made a big move toward being the top option. He caught three passes for 61 yards in the team's preseason opener, and his rapport with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill is growing. At this point, Callaway is being selected ahead of Tre'Quan Smith among Saints wideouts.

TE Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGGoB_0bV7qS5P00

Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

To quote my friend and co-host on Fantasy Dirt, Bob Harris, “fire the fish missile!” He hasn’t seen a major leap like his teammate Callaway, but the loss of Thomas did move Trautman up into the middle of the TE2 tier in fantasy leagues. New Orleans has an absolute boatload of available targets with Thomas out and both Emmanuel Sanders and Jared Cook off the roster, so Trautman is in a great spot to find some success .

TE Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks

Everett hasn’t made a huge move up the tight end rankings, but his stock has risen, nonetheless. He's being selected as a mid-to-low TE2 more often than not. In recent high-stakes drafts, the veteran has moved into the Cole Kmet, Blake Jarwin, and Rob Gronkowski tier. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has also named Everett a possible breakout player. He has a good relationship with the new offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, from their time together in Los Angeles. Like my colleague Kyle Wood, I consider him a deep sleeper who should be targeted in the later rounds of drafts.

Michael Fabiano's PPR Redraft Rankings

Stock Market : Risers | Fallers

Game Script
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends

10-Team PPR Mock Draft

Training Camp Battles
Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Fabiano's Top 10 Lists
Breakouts | Sleepers | Deep Sleepers | Busts | Rookies

"The Fantasy Case Against" Series

Justin Herbert | Jalen Hurts | Zach Wilson (Dynasty) | Alvin Kamara | Darrell Henderson | Derrick Henry | Michael Carter | David Montgomery | Saquon Barkley | D’Andre Swift | Brandon Aiyuk | Ja'Marr Chase | Julio Jones | Justin Jefferson | Kenny Golladay | Kyle Pitts | Travis Kelce

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy . You can follow Michael on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aditi Kinkhabwala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#Jets#American Football#Hall Of Fame League#Hofl#The Kansas City Chiefs#Fields#Unc#Ohio State#Wr#Steelers#Nfl Network#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Dynasty Rankings, Cheat Sheet and League Names

One of the best parts about regular fantasy football leagues is the opportunity for a fresh start. Didn't fare well in 2020? No problem. Every NFL player is back in the pool, and you get to draft a new team for 2021. If you're playing in a dynasty league, though,...
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: 20 biggest fantasy football takeaways from NFL preseason Week 2

Football is back in swing, so life is good. Obviously, the results of each individual preseason game don’t matter in the grand scheme of the season, but fantasy football fans can still learn plenty from the action. Specifically, it’s important to grind first-team usage: Who a coach decides to surround their starting quarterback with is infinitely more useful than any early-August depth chart that some random PR intern put together.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy