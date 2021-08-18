Cancel
Cross Plains, TX

Cross Plains Weather Forecast

Cross Plains Dispatch
Cross Plains Dispatch
 6 days ago

CROSS PLAINS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bV7qRCg00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

