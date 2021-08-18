Cross Plains Weather Forecast
CROSS PLAINS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
