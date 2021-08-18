Cancel
Hana, HI

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Hana

Hana Digest
 6 days ago

(HANA, HI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Hana, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bV7qQJx00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

