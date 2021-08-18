Cancel
Ellendale, ND

Ellendale Daily Weather Forecast

Ellendale Today
Ellendale Today
 6 days ago

ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXyCF_0bV7qPRE00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

