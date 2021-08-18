Columbus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLUMBUS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0