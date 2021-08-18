Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hosford, FL

Hosford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
 6 days ago

HOSFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bV7qNv000

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hosford Dispatch

Hosford Dispatch

Hosford, FL
17
Followers
192
Post
611
Views
ABOUT

With Hosford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hosford, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy