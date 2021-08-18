Cancel
Rabun Gap, GA

Rabun Gap Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 6 days ago

RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bV7qM2H00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

