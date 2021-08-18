Rabun Gap Daily Weather Forecast

RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of light rain overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.