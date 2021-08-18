Rabun Gap Daily Weather Forecast
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
