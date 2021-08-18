Cancel
Panguitch, UT

Panguitch Weather Forecast

Panguitch Daily
 6 days ago

PANGUITCH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bV7qIVN00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • 7 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Panguitch Daily

Panguitch, UT
With Panguitch Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

