Randle, WA

Wednesday sun alert in Randle — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Randle News Beat
 6 days ago

(RANDLE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Randle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Randle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bV7qHce00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Randle, WA
With Randle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

