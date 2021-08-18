Atkins Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATKINS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
