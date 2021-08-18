Cancel
Atkins, VA

Atkins Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Atkins Times
 6 days ago

ATKINS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bV7qGjv00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

