Bremond, TX

A rainy Wednesday in Bremond — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Bremond Updates
 6 days ago

(BREMOND, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bremond Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bremond:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bV7qD5k00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bremond Updates

Bremond Updates

Bremond, TX
With Bremond Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

